Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

American Tower stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

