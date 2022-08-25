Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 1,647,540 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 387.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.52% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $40,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

