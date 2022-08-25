Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 20,619 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

