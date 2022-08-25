Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.08. 35,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

