Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 999 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 74.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.94. 1,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.60.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

