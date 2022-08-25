Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

