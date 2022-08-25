Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.06

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $14.02. Capcom shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 9,856 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Capcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

