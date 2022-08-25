Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.46

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €182.46 ($186.18) and traded as high as €185.60 ($189.39). Capgemini shares last traded at €180.85 ($184.54), with a volume of 278,651 shares traded.

Capgemini Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.45.

Capgemini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

