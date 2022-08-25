Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $59,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:COF traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.39. 24,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.