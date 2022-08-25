CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.85% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

