CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.85% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.41.
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
