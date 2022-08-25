Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Boit C F David’s 9th Largest Position

Boit C F David decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.0% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.93. 26,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

