Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

