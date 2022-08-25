CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

