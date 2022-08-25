Ccore (CCO) Trading Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CCO) traded up 93.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $16,759.46 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.