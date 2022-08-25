Celer Network Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $141.26 million and $10.89 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

