Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

