CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Trimmed by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,333 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CF Industries worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

CF stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.