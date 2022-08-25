Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

