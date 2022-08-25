CheeseSwap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244,026.63 (CHEESE)

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One CheeseSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CheeseSwap has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. CheeseSwap has a total market capitalization of $244,026.63 and $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.
About CheeseSwap
CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.
