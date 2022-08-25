Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $468.32 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.