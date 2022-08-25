Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading Down 1.6%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 965,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,131,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Chill Brands Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

