China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 439,208 shares.

China Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

