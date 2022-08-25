Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

