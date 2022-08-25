CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CINC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

