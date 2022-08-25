Citigroup Boosts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $19.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

