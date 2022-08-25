Citigroup Lowers Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $8.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.
Iris Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
IREN opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
