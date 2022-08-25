Citigroup Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $59.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.