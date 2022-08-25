Citigroup Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.78.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $338.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

