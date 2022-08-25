Citigroup Raises Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $15.50

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $15.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.