Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.95. 79,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.