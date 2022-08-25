Citizens & Northern Corp Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.85. The company had a trading volume of 149,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.78.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

