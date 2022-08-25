Citizens & Northern Corp Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 98,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,241. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

