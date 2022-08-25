Citizens & Northern Corp Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.82 on Thursday, hitting $396.83. 104,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,172. The company has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

