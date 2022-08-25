Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 18,510 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 6.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 0.89% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

