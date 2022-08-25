Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 219 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

NSC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.29. 12,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,011. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

