Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 812 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $317.19. 34,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

