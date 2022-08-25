Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

INTC stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 671,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,366,016. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.