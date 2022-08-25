Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 257,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

