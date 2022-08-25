Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 167,733 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

