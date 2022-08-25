Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 96,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

