Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.87 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $92.87 million and approximately $25.65 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

