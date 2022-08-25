Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Shares Down 0.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

