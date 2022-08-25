Color Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $212,717.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,543.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00602458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00256324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019383 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

