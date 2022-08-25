Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 269,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

