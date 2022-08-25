Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSLM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.