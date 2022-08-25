Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,051.38

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,051.38 and traded as high as C$2,119.37. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,088.56, with a volume of 21,203 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.38 billion and a PE ratio of 75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,021.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,051.46.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.1300006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

