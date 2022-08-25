Contrasting Marpai (MRAI) and Its Competitors

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marpai to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marpai and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marpai alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.76 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 3.82

Marpai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -116.50% -63.56% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.56% -27.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Marpai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marpai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 65 338 553 24 2.55

Marpai presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marpai rivals beat Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.