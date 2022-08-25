Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00027190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $393.94 million and $11.41 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00766251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016025 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,040,157 coins and its circulating supply is 67,032,119 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.