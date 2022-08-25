Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00027190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $393.94 million and $11.41 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00766251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,040,157 coins and its circulating supply is 67,032,119 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
