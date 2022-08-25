Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 220,799 shares.The stock last traded at $313.83 and had previously closed at $309.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average is $357.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

