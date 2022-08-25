Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Copa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Copa Stock Performance

About Copa

CPA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,805. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

